King Moore - Big Dreams [Unsigned Artist]

They say love for music starts at a young age and when music becomes the fabric of who you are, it provides an outlet to express yourself in any aspect you see fit. When we think of music, we think of many ways it can manifest itself. Instruments, vocals, radio, movies, records, and all-around natural sounds put together. When introduced as a child there is no telling how it impacts their path growing up. “Big Dreams” was inspired by King Moore’s desire to be on TV performing his music, developing his own TV show and more. One of his inspirations is seeing his big brother work hard at his dreams, so it is only right that he duplicates that effort in his own dreams. Being a Multi-Talent artist means there is more under his belt and rightfully so since King Moore is an actor, model, dancer, singer & rapper that also loves piano, karate, & gymnastics. Entertainment comes in many shapes and King Moore does not plan to have limitations.



Directed & Produced by: @zstarrockproductions

Executive Producer: @verlinmoorejr

Filmed By: @6kjefe

Edited By: @drwordup

Production Assistant: @hvnneeyyy

Studio: @clearmotionfilms



