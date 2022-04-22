Jealousy Is A MF: Woman Gets Stabbed By Her Ex-Boyfriend After A Musician Gave Her A Rose During A Live Show In Mexico!

Fortunately, the victim was treated by the medical team, who told local media that the injuries could put her life at risk, but the swift action of the assistants and paramedics not only saved her from losing her life but also from suffering irreparable damage.
Posted by CZ

