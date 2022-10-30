Damn: Man Falls To His Death While Ziplining ... Girlfriend Watches In Horror!
Sergio Lima was filming himself sliding down the zip line cable at Canoa Quebra beach in the municipality of Aracati on October 10 when one of the wood beams collapsed and sent him plunging as his girlfriend watched in horror. Lima, who was visiting from the northern state of Pará, died as he was being rushed to a nearby hospital. Monteiro said the zip line operator’s failure of providing equipment such as a helmet and a vest played a part in Lima’s death. Posted By Persist
