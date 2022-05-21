Can't Make This Up: Teacher Who Replaced Another Teacher For Having A Relationship With A Student Is Now Arrested For Doing The Same Thing!

Olivia Ortz was charged with sexual intercourse with a school student, unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offences, and criminal use of a communication facility last week before turning herself into police on Monday, local publications report. Former band and music teacher Jonathan Anthony Priano, 37 engaged in inappropriate physical contact with a female student, Ortz had been Priano’s replacement. Posted By Persist

