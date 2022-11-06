University Of Kentucky Student Arrested After Attacking A Student & Hurling Racist Remarks At Her!
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 AM on Sunday morning. Her charges include alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, 4th-degree assault, and 3rd-degree assault (of a police officer). A video that shows Rosing attacking another student--who was on duty as a desk clerk in the dormitory at the time--has been gaining traction online following her arrest. The video posted to social media shows Rosing using racial-slurs against the other student. UK has put out a statement saying that they are conducting a review of the incident, as well as offering support to the victim. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS