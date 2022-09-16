Cardi B Pleads Guilty To Assault Charges In 2018 Incident & Gets 15-Days Community Service!
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has resolved a years-long criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service. The 29-year-old singer agreed to a conditional discharge just as her case was about to go to trial on Thursday, saying in a statement: "Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions". Posted By Persist
