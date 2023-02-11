Woah: 13-Year-Old Boy Came Back With A Big Knife And Attacked 2 Guys That Were Holding His Friend!

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder over an alleged stabbing at the Harris Scarfe store in the Hobart suburb of Moonah on Friday afternoon.



The teenager has also been charged with aggravated armed robbery and assault.



A 15-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated armed robbery and assault.



Police said one of the alleged victims remains in hospital, in a critical but stable condition.



Another person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.



Police were called to the store just after midday after reports of a disturbance in the store.



They said the incident escalated outside where the alleged stabbing occurred.



After a police search involving a helicopter, the youths were found in nearby Lutana and arrested at about 1:45 pm.



They are expected to face court today.



In a statement overnight, police urged the public not to share a video of the incident circulating on social media.



Several witnesses have been interviewed, but anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact Glenorchy Police. Posted By Ghost