Making History: LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record With 38,388th Point!

Credit: Via NBA. LeBron James scored the 38,388th point of his career on Tuesday, passing NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most regular-season points in league history. It took James 1,410 games to finally eclipse Abdul-Jabbar’s record that had stood for 39 years. Posted By Persist

