Making History: LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record With 38,388th Point!
Credit: Via NBA. LeBron James scored the 38,388th point of his career on Tuesday, passing NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most regular-season points in league history. It took James 1,410 games to finally eclipse Abdul-Jabbar’s record that had stood for 39 years. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS