Sheesh: Suicidal Man Crashes Into A Semi-Truck ... Cops Arrive & He Gets His Wish!
Witnesses to the crash began to approach the Silverado to see if the driver was injured. The driver produced a knife, and the witnesses could see the driver's wrists were cut as he wanted to commit suicide. The witnesses retreated and police were contacted. Police arrived on scene to find the driver of the Silverado in the roadway holding a knife. The officer fired his weapon at the male knocking him to the ground. The man attempted to get up from the ground still in possession of the knife. The officer fired several more shots which prevented the male from advancing any further. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS