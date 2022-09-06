Next Opponent: Jake Paul To Face UFC Legend Anderson Silva In A Boxing Match On Oct. 29!
The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter will meet former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday. The bout will be contested at 187 pounds over eight three-minute rounds. Silva, 47, is one of the greatest champions in UFC history and holds the record for most consecutive victories ever in the promotion (16). Posted By Persist
