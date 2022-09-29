Man Catches His Girlfriend Making OnlyFans Content.. Gets Shanked For Busting Her!

"Destiny Nicole Jimenez, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing a man several times when he allegedly found her making adult content for OnlyFans. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Fifty02 Westover Hills apartments, off Wiseman Boulevard, near Loop 1604, on the West Side of San Antonio.

Police said the man came home to find his significant other creating adult content for an OnlyFans account. Police said the two started arguing and at some point, she grabbed a knife and started making slashing motions toward the man, cutting him on the chest and forearm. She then stabbed the man in the ribs. The man then left the apartment and called police. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the incident, there was a 6-year-old child at the home. The child's grandparents picked up the child." - Foxsanantonio

