What Ya'll Think? Toronto Jewelry Store Robbery Caught On CCTV & People Are Saying It Was A setup!
Toronto police say three suspects shot their way out of a Scarborough shopping center after making off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a jewelry store Thursday evening.
It happened at Majestic City, at Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue, shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects so far. Nobody was injured. Credit @ cp24breakingnews | Posted by JR
