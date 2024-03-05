wshh logo
SHOP MERCHsearch
profile image

"I'm Not Dating You" Joy Taylor & Taylor Rooks Puts Men On Blast Who Don't Have Female Friends!

views
59,663
date submitted
Mar 05, 2024
DESCRIPTION

Via twopersonalshow Podcast | Posted by Thrillz

nextvideos
"I'm Not Dating You" Joy Taylor & Taylor Rooks Puts Men On Blast Who Don't Have Female Friends!
"I'm Not Dating You" Joy Taylor & Taylor Rooks Puts Men On Blast Who Don't Have Female Friends!
views
59,493
date submitted
Mar 05, 2024
He Catfishing: The Barber Got Unk Looking Way Younger!
He Catfishing: The Barber Got Unk Looking Way Younger!
views
186,689
date submitted
Aug 13, 2021
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Trailer)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Trailer)
views
92,921
date submitted
Oct 06, 2022
"I'm Not Jumping In After You" Arizona Police Refused To Help Man Who Ends Up Drowning In A Lake!
"I'm Not Jumping In After You" Arizona Police Refused To Help Man Who Ends Up Drowning In A Lake!
views
163,509
date submitted
Jun 07, 2022
Kansas City Pastor Goes Off On His Congregation Because They Didn't Buy Him A New Watch "I Ain't Worth Your Red Lobster Money?"
Kansas City Pastor Goes Off On His Congregation Because They Didn't Buy Him A New Watch "I Ain't Worth Your Red Lobster Money?"
views
162,575
date submitted
Aug 16, 2022
This Wild: Someone Gave The Kardashians Their Original Face Back!
This Wild: Someone Gave The Kardashians Their Original Face Back!
views
173,085
date submitted
Aug 12, 2022
Call The Police: WTF Did She Just Say She Made For Her Husband?
Call The Police: WTF Did She Just Say She Made For Her Husband?
views
86,331
date submitted
Feb 19, 2024
Took Him For A Joy Ride: Traffic Stop Ends With Driver Speeding Off With Cop On Top Of Car Hood!
Took Him For A Joy Ride: Traffic Stop Ends With Driver Speeding Off With Cop On Top Of Car Hood!
views
58,684
date submitted
May 17, 2023
Why They Do Him Like That? The Homies Woke Him Up In The Rudest Way Possible!
Why They Do Him Like That? The Homies Woke Him Up In The Rudest Way Possible!
views
217,747
date submitted
Jan 27, 2021
Youtuber, Tommy Sotomayor, Gets Decked In The Face By IG Model During Fresh & Fit Podcast After Clowning Her!
Youtuber, Tommy Sotomayor, Gets Decked In The Face By IG Model During Fresh & Fit Podcast After Clowning Her!
views
293,899
date submitted
Feb 17, 2022
"It's Like Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket" Post Malone Tells Joe Rogan Why He Bought The $2.6 Million "One Ring" Card From A Fan!
"It's Like Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket" Post Malone Tells Joe Rogan Why He Bought The $2.6 Million "One Ring" Card From A Fan!
views
74,048
date submitted
Aug 10, 2023
"Couldn't Have Happened To A Better Person" Charleston White Celebrates Boosie Getting Arrested!
"Couldn't Have Happened To A Better Person" Charleston White Celebrates Boosie Getting Arrested!
views
91,285
date submitted
Jun 15, 2023
Spanish Version Of Get Out: Dude Was Very Scared Of Meeting Her Parents!
Spanish Version Of Get Out: Dude Was Very Scared Of Meeting Her Parents!
views
458,563
date submitted
Jan 19, 2021
You Won't Believe What Shorty's Standards For Dating Are!
You Won't Believe What Shorty's Standards For Dating Are!
views
96,372
date submitted
May 03, 2023
Black Woman Pulls Black Mans Punk Card Live On Air [User Submitted]
Black Woman Pulls Black Mans Punk Card Live On Air [User Submitted]
views
201,133
date submitted
Jan 11, 2021
Super Fired: Car Wash Worker Crashes A Customers Ferrari!
Super Fired: Car Wash Worker Crashes A Customers Ferrari!
views
347,768
date submitted
Mar 05, 2021
"Big Man Tings. You’re Not Even The Baddest In The Room" Castillo Is A Menace... He Checked This Chick During A Dating Show!
"Big Man Tings. You’re Not Even The Baddest In The Room" Castillo Is A Menace... He Checked This Chick During A Dating Show!
views
143,249
date submitted
Aug 31, 2023
What In The Demolition Derby Going On Here? This Has To The The Worst Car Modification Ever!
What In The Demolition Derby Going On Here? This Has To The The Worst Car Modification Ever!
views
227,826
date submitted
Apr 24, 2021
SMH: Black Karen Accuses Indonesian Business Of Stealing From Her Culture!
SMH: Black Karen Accuses Indonesian Business Of Stealing From Her Culture!
views
139,794
date submitted
Aug 16, 2023
The D Was So Good It Had Her Crying Tears Of Joy!
The D Was So Good It Had Her Crying Tears Of Joy!
views
1,993,132
date submitted
Feb 14, 2021
Maury Show "You Are Not The Father" Compilation! (Part 1)
Maury Show "You Are Not The Father" Compilation! (Part 1)
views
62,265
date submitted
Mar 26, 2023
The More You Know: What Really Happens When You Spill Water In An Electric Outlet Without GFCI?
The More You Know: What Really Happens When You Spill Water In An Electric Outlet Without GFCI?
views
133,671
date submitted
Dec 14, 2023
All These Women Popped Their Ballon For This 43-Year-Old Construction Worker!
All These Women Popped Their Ballon For This 43-Year-Old Construction Worker!
views
147,042
date submitted
Feb 05, 2024
Ye Not Gonna Like This: Pete Davidson Spotted Joy Riding With Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West Inside Gated Community In Los Angeles!
Ye Not Gonna Like This: Pete Davidson Spotted Joy Riding With Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West Inside Gated Community In Los Angeles!
views
115,508
date submitted
Apr 06, 2022
Yun Gluv X Joy Ride - Twerk On Dat [Unsigned Artist]
Yun Gluv X Joy Ride - Twerk On Dat [Unsigned Artist]
views
24,586
date submitted
Apr 11, 2021
He Almost Got Shot In The Head When A Bullet Flew By Him, Hitting His House!
He Almost Got Shot In The Head When A Bullet Flew By Him, Hitting His House!
views
236,238
date submitted
Sep 22, 2021
Lamont Taylor - GThang [Unsigned Artist]
Lamont Taylor - GThang [Unsigned Artist]
views
4,794
date submitted
Nov 03, 2022
They Ain't Family No More: Mother Speaks Out After Receiving Backlash For Dating Her Daughter's Ex-Girlfriend! "My Daughter Is A Spoiled Brat"
They Ain't Family No More: Mother Speaks Out After Receiving Backlash For Dating Her Daughter's Ex-Girlfriend! "My Daughter Is A Spoiled Brat"
views
149,775
date submitted
Sep 23, 2022
6'4" 25yr Old Player Got Put On Blast For Running Through Multiple NYC Women... Girls Are Sick Cause He Smashed Then Ghosted Them.. Led Them On!
6'4" 25yr Old Player Got Put On Blast For Running Through Multiple NYC Women... Girls Are Sick Cause He Smashed Then Ghosted Them.. Led Them On!
views
225,424
date submitted
Jan 22, 2022
Welp: Melle Mel Fires Back At Eminem's Latest Diss, & Social Media Feels Like He Was Better Of Not Responding!
Welp: Melle Mel Fires Back At Eminem's Latest Diss, & Social Media Feels Like He Was Better Of Not Responding!
views
112,750
date submitted
Aug 08, 2023
Taylor Ricard Feat. Sauce Walka - Intoxicating
Taylor Ricard Feat. Sauce Walka - Intoxicating
views
1,416,737
date submitted
Feb 06, 2023
"You Need Therapy" All The Men On A Dating Show Turned Down This Petite Model!
"You Need Therapy" All The Men On A Dating Show Turned Down This Petite Model!
views
142,275
date submitted
Jan 21, 2024
Get Reinstated On Hinge Dating [Sponsored]
Get Reinstated On Hinge Dating [Sponsored]
views
7,310
date submitted
Oct 24, 2023
Sheesh: Mavs Announcer Eviscerates James Harden! “You’re Not The Beard. You’re Not The System. You’re The Problem”
Sheesh: Mavs Announcer Eviscerates James Harden! “You’re Not The Beard. You’re Not The System. You’re The Problem”
views
107,168
date submitted
Nov 11, 2023
Kraven The Hunter (Movie Trailer)
Kraven The Hunter (Movie Trailer)
views
61,698
date submitted
Jun 19, 2023
2 Brazilian Guys Take Ls After Picking A Fight With The Flash!
2 Brazilian Guys Take Ls After Picking A Fight With The Flash!
views
532,676
date submitted
Mar 16, 2021
DDG Feat. Offset - Bulletproof Maybach
DDG Feat. Offset - Bulletproof Maybach
views
2,914,861
date submitted
Oct 13, 2022
DDG Feat. Polo G, NLE Choppa - 9 Lives
DDG Feat. Polo G, NLE Choppa - 9 Lives
views
1,532,733
date submitted
Oct 01, 2022
"You're Not Gangsta, You're Not Hood.. Stop Pretending, You're Worth $200M" Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Ja Morant!
"You're Not Gangsta, You're Not Hood.. Stop Pretending, You're Worth $200M" Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Ja Morant!
views
144,601
date submitted
Feb 07, 2023
You Might Not See The Mountain Lion, But The Mountain Lion Sees You!
You Might Not See The Mountain Lion, But The Mountain Lion Sees You!
views
230,611
date submitted
Sep 23, 2021