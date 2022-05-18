SMH: Family Of Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect Blames COVID-19 Isolation For His "Paranoia"
As more details unfold about Payton Gendron, the suspect named in this past weekend’s mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, a new defense angle has rolled out from his relatives: COVID-19. Family members are saying Gendron likely snapped because of his “paranoia and isolation” that resulted due to the pandemic. Posted By Persist
