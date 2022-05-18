SMH: Family Of Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect Blames COVID-19 Isolation For His "Paranoia"

BROKEN? 818 views

As more details unfold about Payton Gendron, the suspect named in this past weekend’s mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, a new defense angle has rolled out from his relatives: COVID-19. Family members are saying Gendron likely snapped because of his “paranoia and isolation” that resulted due to the pandemic. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS