The Moment A Missile Hits A Shopping Center In Kremenchuk, Ukrainian!
This footage from 6/27/22 is the moment a Russian airstrike hit a shopping center in Kremenchuk, a Ukrainian city of 219,000 people. It is believed over 1,000 civilians were inside at the time. The strike was one of many attacks carried out by Russia against Ukraine, and demonstrates Russia's disregard to humanity and civilians in this conflict.
The videos give the unique perspective of being close to a missile strike, while leaving a sickening feeling as one can only imagine the inhumane scenes within the shopping center. We hope this conflict can come to a swift end, and pointless attacks like this can become a thing of the past. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS