Jake Paul Responds To Conor McGregor Calling Him Out! "You're Sharing Hookers With Dana White"

McGregor recently laughed Paul off by calling him a “flop” and a “nobody”, prompting ‘The Problem Child’ to respond with a video full of accusations. Jake Paul has a boxing match August 6 at Madison Square Garden in the wake of Tommy Fury pulling out due to travel issues. Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is still training and working hard in preparation for a rumored return to the UFC’s Octagon. Posted By Persist

