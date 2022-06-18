Classic: UK Debt Collector Confronts Two Of His Associates For Selling Steroids At His Gym! "I Will Flatten You"
Full VICE documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83dB8uwQFQM. During the filming for his ‘Vice’ documentary released in 2013, Shaun Smith confronted two of his associates for selling steroids at his gym. Years ago Smith was an enforcer for one of the biggest crime families in Liverpool and embroiled in a war against a rival drug gang. Shaun introduced urban terrorism to the British underworld. He has turned his attention away from the front lines of gang warfare or debt collecting and now runs a bare-knuckle boxing gym in the Merseyside town of Warrington. Posted By Persist
