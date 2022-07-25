Oh Hell Naw: Snake Head Served In A Crew Meal Onboard A Plane!

When they harvest a field of spinach/corn anything the machine literally scoops up anything and everything in the field. Snakes, mice, grasshoppers, skunks and drops it on the processing plant conveyor. The faster the process the better it is for the produce. Now there are systems and inspections to weed these things out. But something always gets through. Especially if it blends in. Posted By Ghost

