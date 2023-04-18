Caught On CCTV: NYPD Officer Gets Cracked In The Head With A Glass Bottle For No Reason In The Bronx! (Multiple Angles)
Bronx: West 231st Street & Broadway, CCTV footage shows the moment a man approaches a police officer from the @nypd 50th precinct and hits her in the head with an object. The suspect was right away detained and arrested and the police officer was taken to the hospital. Posted by JR
