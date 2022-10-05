Caught On Camera: Home Attendants Abuse An Elderly Patient Inside Nursing Home... Closed Curtains To Avoid Camera From Watching The Whole Beatdown!

A family is speaking exclusively to ABC13 after their grandfather was caught on camera being abused by the staff at a nursing facility in Texas City.



The alleged incident happened Sunday evening at about 5 p.m. at Solidago Health and Rehabilitation in the 1700 block of North Logan.



The man's granddaughter, who wishes to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, said the facility called her family to tell them the 86-year-old had fallen out of bed.



That's not what she saw when she looked at the video from a camera her family had installed in his room.



She said he actually slipped out of his bed, and was then abused by two workers at the facility.



"I was furious for a second. I had time to cool off, and I was just speechless," she said. "I know it does happen, but I didn't think it would happen to my grandfather."



She added that the family had a camera installed in his room due to previous incidents with the staff at Solidago Health and Rehabilitation.