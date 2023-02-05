If Men Acted Like 'Fitness Influencers' At The Gym!
In recent years, there has been a lot of (justifiable) controversy around the gym and people filming themselves while working out. There may be some legitimate excuses for it, but it feels like more often than not, it's people filming for clout or social media.
Often these people don't consider the fact that other people don't want to be involved in their videos but that usually doesn't stop them. If you have ever been to a big gym, you've seen them, and probably cringed in silence. This video flips the script on the typical gym callout videos we've seen. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS