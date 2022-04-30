He’s On A Streak: DaBaby Gets Charged With Felony Battery After Allegedly Beating Down A Man At A Music Video Shoot!
DaBaby is facing criminal charges for a beatdown a man claims he suffered for trying to stop the rapper's entourage from shooting a music video on his property.
The rapper has been charged with felony battery by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office ... over an incident from early December last year ... which allegedly left a guy, Gary Pagar, with serious injuries.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS