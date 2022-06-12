Horrible In Every Way: Mother & Grandmother Face Murder Charges After 9-Year-Old Girl Dies From Lice Infestation!

wo women charged with child abuse in the death of a child are now facing first degree murder. The original child abuse charges date to late March. They are against Sandra Kraykovich and her mother, the child’s grandmother, Elizabeth Kraykovich. Now investigators have decided the charge against both of them should be murder. The nine year old girl died behind the walls of a gated community in the 8200 Block of Golf Links. The girl’s name has not been released. According to court documents, after 911 was called first responders reported: “...a large amount of bugs began to cover her face. Upon closer inspection it was discovered that there was an enormous amount of lice in her hair.” The lice may figure into why the girl did not receive medical care in time to save her. Court reports from the original child abuse charge say the child’s mother reported the child had anemia, vomiting, fever, headaches, and had trouble keeping her balance. Posted By PSmooth