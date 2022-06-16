Real Hop Out Gang: Chicago Goons Ambush Their Opp & His Mother On A Chicago Freeway & Fire Shots At Them!
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot Wednesday on the Stevenson Expressway near Cicero Avenue. Police shut down all outbound lanes at Cicero after responding to shots fired at about 8:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. Lanes were reopened at about 11:20 a.m. Two gunshot victims were taken to hospitals, state police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford said in an email. One of them was 46-year-old woman who had been shot in the stomach and the other was a 20-year-old man. Police said their injuries are non-life-threatening. Posted by JR
