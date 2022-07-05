King Lil Jay x Paper Da Great x Big Chris - Go Crazy
Go Crazy is the new summer anthem created by 3 Heavy Hitters King Lil Jay x Paper Da Great x Big Chris. The song is saying Go Crazy over anything from getting money, partying, living life, career, goals, cars, cloths, jewelry, sex & etc.
Follow:
https://www.instagram.com/wto_ceo
https://www.instagram.com/paperboydagreat
https://www.instagram.com/drbigchris
Alvin @Dark Mirror films & filmed at https://instagram.com/greynovacinemastudios?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
