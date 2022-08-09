Black Family Accuses Missouri Water Park Of Racism After Teens' Pool Party Reservation Canceled Because Employee Felt 'Uncomfortable'

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee's Summit, Missouri, water park is facing accusations of racial discrimination after a weekend pool party planned for 250 teenagers was canceled.



On Monday, it was a pretty typical day at Summit Waves, with visitors lining up to go down the water slides. But there were a few signs that controversy had started to pick up steam online.



The Evans family had planned the pool party with their sons and paid a $2,000 fee. When they arrived on Saturday night for the party, their guests were turned away by pool management.



A small group stood in front of the Lee's Summit water park to protest the cancellation of the party Saturday night. There was also added security.



"I had seen what had happened, and I live 10 minutes up the street. I'm biracial, but my husband and my son are Black, and to think we could have a family outing and be discriminated against in our own neighborhood," said protester Lauren Logan.