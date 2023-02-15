Just Got Real: Wiretap Leaks Reveal How The Tate Brothers Were Framed By 2 Women! "We Are Good, Just Play The Victim"
Andrew Tate & his brother Tristan are currently still housed in jail amid allegations of human trafficking and connections to organized crime. However, according to spynews.ro, alleged footage of wiretapes between victims of the Tates indicates that the two women allegedly planned to frame them. This article was published by spynews.ro yesterday and has been translated from Romanian to English. Andrews ex-girlfriend has also spoken out about this set up. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS