Halloween Horror: At Least 120 Dead After Stampede During Halloween Festivities In Itaewon, South Korea!

BROKEN? 16,058 views

At least 120 people have been killed after a stampede in the South Korean capital of Seoul. The victims were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities near the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon area. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise, with 120 people injured and a number of them in critical condition in hospital. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS