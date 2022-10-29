Halloween Horror: At Least 120 Dead After Stampede During Halloween Festivities In Itaewon, South Korea!
At least 120 people have been killed after a stampede in the South Korean capital of Seoul. The victims were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities near the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon area. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise, with 120 people injured and a number of them in critical condition in hospital. Posted By Persist
