Worst Criminal Ever: Man Tried To Rob A Hotel Clerk With A Sniper Rifle And Then Ran When She Pulled Out Her Gun!
A robber had the surprise of his life after the woman he attempted to rob at gunpoint pulled a gun on him In Houston
On Jan. 16, a man entered a hotel lobby in the 14800 block of Katy Freeway with a rifle and demanded money from the cash drawer from the hotel clerk.
Officials say while he was climbing over the counter, the woman pulled out her own handgun and aimed it at the suspect.
He then became scared and ran out of the hotel reports say. Posted b YJR
