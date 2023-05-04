Worth Over $100 Million: Police In Portugal Find 4 Tons Of Cocaine In Banana Shipments!
Portuguese police announced Tuesday the seizure of 4.2 metric tons (4.5 US tons) of cocaine concealed within a banana shipment, estimated to be worth more than $100 million. It marks one of the country's largest drug busts in recent years. Although no arrests have been made, Police Coordinator Vitor Ananias said the seizure signifies a "severe financial blow" to the criminal organization involved. Posted By Persist
