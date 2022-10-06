Terrible: Florida Man Uses One-Year-Old Baby As A Shield During Standoff!
PALM COAST, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the shocking moments an armed Florida man allegedly used a 1-year-old child as a human shield during a standoff with Flagler County deputies.
Deputies say 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner kidnapped his girlfriend's child and then led deputies on a chase that ended at a McDonald's in Palm Coast.
On Sept. 27, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast after getting a call about a possible abduction. Deputies reportedly discovered that Leohner took the child while armed with a gun and drove with the child on his lap as he left the home. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS