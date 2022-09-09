Nuke Mayne - Heaven For a G [Unsigned Artist]

This is a music video discouraging gun violence and black on black crime but it does so in a way that I feel will keep this younger generations interest and that they can vibe with. Because at the end of the day now we have a say in what is being pushed to them. Before it was BET, MTV, and the radio stations that controlled the narrative. So if that's true then the responsibility falls on those who are of color and who are in a position to control the narrative. And Worldstar is a major platform in the black community. So I encourage you who are reading this, if you are tired of seeing our youth kill each other, to at least give this video a chance. If you think its whack and will have no impact then by all means discard it. But if you like it and think that it may change one young mans mind from the path of destruction that he is on; then I simply ask that you do whatever may be in your power to give them the opportunity to hear it. Thank you for your time...