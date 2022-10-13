Next Level: Incredible First-Person Shooter Game Created By 1 Man Gets Praised For It's Amazing Realism!
A new first-person shooter being worked on has gamers convinced it is real life thanks to its incredible levels of realism. Twitter user @esankiy released footage of the body-cam style game, placing the player in the shoes of a solider among abandoned buildings. The photorealism graphics for the untitled game are thanks largely to the Unreal Engine that @esankiy is using to develop the game. Posted By Persist
