Sad Situation: Cam'ron Reporting On Former NBA Player, Ben Gordon, Stabbing Random People With Sewing Needles In Harlem, NY!

"At 11:15 this morning former NBA player Ben Gordon was detained and taken to Harlem hospital after witnesses say he was trying to stab random people with sewing needles. This is all speculation at this point. But Ben seems to been having mental health issues for a while. Let’s hope he gets the help he needs." - @@itiswhatitis_talk
