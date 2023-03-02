SMDH: Tennessee Lawmaker Suggests "Hanging By A Tree" As A Method Of Execution!

A Tennessee state representative is backpedaling after he suggested adding hanging by tree as a method of execution during discussion this week in Nashville about a bill concerning capital punishment. Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, made the suggestion during a Criminal Justice Committee meeting Tuesday while lawmakers discussed HB1245 and an amendment to the bill that would allow for death by firing squad as an execution method in Tennessee. Posted By Persist

