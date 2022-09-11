Wild: Inmate Spits On A Deputy & Gets Beat Up For It!

BROKEN? 8,734 views

A new lawsuit accuses three Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies of brutally beating Kyle Termin, a Boulder County Jail inmate suffering from mental illness, after he spat on a deputy earlier this year — an incident captured on harrowing body-camera video. Termin, who is homeless, was in the Boulder County jail in 2020 when he was found incompetent to stand trial and was sent to the state hospital to receive treatment. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS