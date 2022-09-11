Wild: Inmate Spits On A Deputy & Gets Beat Up For It!
A new lawsuit accuses three Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies of brutally beating Kyle Termin, a Boulder County Jail inmate suffering from mental illness, after he spat on a deputy earlier this year — an incident captured on harrowing body-camera video. Termin, who is homeless, was in the Boulder County jail in 2020 when he was found incompetent to stand trial and was sent to the state hospital to receive treatment. Posted By Persist
