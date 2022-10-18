Wait For It: Suspect Pulls A Houdini While Cop Tries To Arrest Him!
Video explained: The suspect stopped while being chased by police and joined the crowd. Police unknowingly try to get into the car thinking he is in there. Once cop realizes car is empty he let his guard down and dude left the crowd and back into the car. Presumably putting valuable time between himself and the police.
Bonus content: Cop being an idiot and trying to break through Teflon when the door was unlocked. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS