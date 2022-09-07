Y'all Coppin? Apple Introduces The iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max!
Apple unveiled a new line of iPhones, highlighted by the iPhone 14 Pro and Max. The high-end devices feature significant upgrades to their cameras, but pricing will remain at last year’s levels. The Pro will start at $999 and the Max, which has a larger screen, will sell for $1,099 and up. That’s the same price as last year’s models. Posted By Persist
