Woah: Court Documents Reveal Chilling New Details About Final Moments Of PNB Rock’s Life!
LOS ANGELES - Chilling new details about the final moments of rapper PnB Rock’s life were revealed in court documents as a family of three, including a 17-year-old boy, has become the center of the homicide investigation.
Now, authorities are seeking a fourth suspect who may have tipped off the family about the rapper’s whereabouts.
The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was robbed and shot inside Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles in broad daylight in front of his girlfriend, terrified patrons and staff on Sept. 12. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died.
Freddie Lee Trone, his son, and his wife Shauntel Trone have all been identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as suspects in PnB Rock's killing.
Allen, born and raised in Philadelphia, was 30 years old at the time of his death.
