Just Horrible: California Mother Admits To Murdering 3 Of Her Children On Mother's Day With The Help Of Her 16-Year-Old Son!
A Los Angeles mom has admitted to killing three of her seven children on Mother’s Day with the help of her 16-year-old son. Mom of seven Angela Flores, 38, was booked into the LA County jail Sunday night on three counts of murder for allegedly killing two of her boys and a 12-year-old daughter. Her bail was set at $6 million. The 16-year-old also was arrested on one count of murder and was being held at the Sylmar Juvenile Hall. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS