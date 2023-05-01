Teenager Has A Rare Condition Called "Hypertrichosis" aka "Werewolf Syndrome" Which Has Been Seen In Only 50 People In The World!
Seventeen-year-old Lalit Patidar, from the small Nandleta village, was diagnosed with the condition - medically known as hypertrichosis - at the age of 6. hypertrichosis is defined as excessive hair growth anywhere on the body in either males or females. It is a very rare condition, which patients are born with or develop later in life. It is a condition believed to have been found only in 50 people since the middle ages. Posted By Persist
