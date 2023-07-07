Perseverance 101: Chick Shows How She’s Living On $48,000 A Year Being A Freelance Music Producer Brooklyn, NY!
Kate Brunotts, 23, is a music producer who lives in Brooklyn, NY. Skipping college after high school, she followed her own path and left her home in Virginia to come directly to NYC to pursue her dreams of working in music. Every day is a constant juggling act of balancing multiple gigs, finding clients, and managing her finances.
