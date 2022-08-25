Woman With A Michael Jackson Phobia Freaks Out When An Impersonator Starts Performing Behind Her!

The woman in the video Ruby Marriott has since explained her phobia. “I have a genuine fear of Michael Jackson," she said. "It all started when I was younger at about five years old. My sister and my cousin used to show me creepy edited videos of him that people made and conspiracy theories that he’s alive." Hardly the kind of stuff you want to be watching as a five-year-old, to be fair. She went onto say: “'Thriller' is the main song that scares me, mainly because of watching the music video when I was younger and it is one of his biggest hits so it’s played around me a lot." However, the phobia was really cemented for her on a family holiday to Los Angeles because of the house they were staying in. "There was a door with about eight padlocks on it and one of my family members jokingly said ‘what if Michael Jackson is hiding in there?’, knowing my phobia of him. Posted by Abdul