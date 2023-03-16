Dope: Dad Builds His Son A Lamborghini Vision GT Out Of Wood!
An amazing dad has built his son a Lamborghini Vision GT out of wood and steel in just 96 days!
The YouTuber started by sketching out the supercar before welding together a metal frame, attaching the suspension, and installing the wood panels. No detail of the Lamborghini seems to have escaped his attention!
Video: NDWoodworking/Youtube
Posted by PSmooth
