Dope: Dad Builds His Son A Lamborghini Vision GT Out Of Wood!

An amazing dad has built his son a Lamborghini Vision GT out of wood and steel in just 96 days! The YouTuber started by sketching out the supercar before welding together a metal frame, attaching the suspension, and installing the wood panels. No detail of the Lamborghini seems to have escaped his attention! Video: NDWoodworking/Youtube
