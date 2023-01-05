Leader Of A Cartel / Loyal To El Chapo... Escapes Prison Along With 24 Other Inmates In A Violent Jail Break In Mexico.. 14 Dead!
"Seventeen people were killed after armored vehicles ambushed one of Mexico’s most dangerous prisons just miles from El Paso, Texas. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on how authorities are saying at least 25 inmates are now on the loose including one leader of a notorious cartel." - NBC
