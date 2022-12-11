Woman Finds Out Her Man Of 14 Years Has Been Watching Her 16 Year Old Daughter In The Shower!
The woman let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their Clarksville Pike home. Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, police said, but he did not give a reason why, only saying it was a mistake. He was booked into jail Friday on a $20,000 bond. However, he’s not eligible for release due to a hold from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Posted By PSmooth
