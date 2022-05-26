R.I.P. Ray Liotta: Goodfellas Actor, Voice Of Tommy Vercetti & More Passes Away At Age 67!
Deadline hears that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Liotta was best known for his role in Goodfellas as as other movies, he was also the voice of Tommy Vercetti the GTA: Vice City main character. R.I.P. Ray Liotta. Posted By Persist
