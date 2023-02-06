Bad Blood? Quavo & Offset Reportedly Get Into An Altercation Backstage At The Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute!

Reports say before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" as a tribute to Takeoff during the "In Memoriam" segment of the show, he and Offset got into a physical altercation and had to be pulled apart. The Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part. Quavo blocked Offset from joining him on stage ... leading to the incident. Via @alistagnitta. Posted By Persist

