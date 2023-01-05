NYPD Cop Suspended After Being Caught On Video Punching A 12-Year-Old Girl After She Reportedly Hit Him First!

A NYPD Officer has been suspended after he was caught on video physically assuaging a 12-year-old girl at a Staten Island bus stop. According to the Daily Mail, officers responded to a call about two sisters, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were assaulting another 14-year-old. When they arrived, the officers attempted to break up the fight when the 12-year-old punched the now-suspended officer in the face. After that, the officer returned the blow multiple times, which was caught on camera. The officer has been suspended, but no word if he will be fired. The sisters were both arrested, with the elder being charged with resisting arrest and assault, and the younger with a juvenile report alleging assault, police said. The NYPD has released a statement about the viral incident. Last evening, the NYPD became aware of an incident that occurred on Staten Island where officers responded to a fight between a group of youths, the tweet read. The actions of those officers are under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. At this time, one officer has been suspended.

Posted by CZ