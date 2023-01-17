Sheesh: This 27 Year Old Suffers From A Rare Condition Causing Her T*tties To Continue Growing!
Pamela, a 27-year-old Australian woman was referred to a surgeon in 2022 and diagnosed with a very rare condition called gigantomastia. "At first it was fun and interesting to see how much they were growing, but recently Ive grown to be uncomfortable, and I find myself wishing I had normal-sized breasts." Pamelia has tried losing weight, but her breasts still continued to grow as she lost several pounds. Her next step will be to undergo a breast reduction.
Posted by Joe
